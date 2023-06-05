Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,019 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

