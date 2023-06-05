Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,934 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.94 on Monday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

