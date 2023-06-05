Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,235 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.48 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.