Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $15.68 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

