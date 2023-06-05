Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $85,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

