Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $844,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.17 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

