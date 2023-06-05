Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MJUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,831,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MJUS opened at $1.45 on Monday. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

