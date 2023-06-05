Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

