Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.