CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.62 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

