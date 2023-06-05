Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

NYSE:CBU opened at $53.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

