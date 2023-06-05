Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

