Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,832 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE THO opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

