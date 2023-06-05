Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $230,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $432.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

