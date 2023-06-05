Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $36.57 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $718.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

