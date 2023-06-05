Contrasting Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Under Armour 0 13 8 0 2.38

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Under Armour has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.49 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.33 Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.59 $386.77 million $0.86 9.12

This table compares Lanvin Group and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Under Armour 6.55% 14.44% 5.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Under Armour beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.