CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $373,393,000 after buying an additional 401,562 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $21,621,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 26,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.