CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of CorVel worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,751,541. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $204.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

