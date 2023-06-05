Creative Planning Acquires 1,132 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

