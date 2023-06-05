Creative Planning Acquires 2,294 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CDW by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CDW by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.