Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

VMC stock opened at $202.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

