Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

