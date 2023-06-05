Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQM opened at $145.91 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85.

