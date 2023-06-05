Creative Planning Buys 1,110 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.