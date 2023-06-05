Creative Planning Buys 1,256 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

