Creative Planning Buys 2,949 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 109,377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.27 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

