Creative Planning Buys 31,410 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 384,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 111,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

