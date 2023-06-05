Creative Planning Buys 3,165 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $17,231,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $494,197.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,182,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,631 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

