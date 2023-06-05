Creative Planning Buys 4,361 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

