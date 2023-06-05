Creative Planning Buys 4,590 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

LOGI stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

