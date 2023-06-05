Creative Planning Buys 5,818 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $757,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

