Creative Planning Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

