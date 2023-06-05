Creative Planning Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

