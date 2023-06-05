Creative Planning Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,647,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

