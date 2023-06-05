Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Trimble Price Performance

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

