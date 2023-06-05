Creative Planning Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

