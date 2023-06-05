Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

