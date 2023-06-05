Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

