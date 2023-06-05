Creative Planning Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $90.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

