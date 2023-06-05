Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after buying an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vipshop

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

