Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after buying an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.