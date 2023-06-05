Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

