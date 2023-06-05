Creative Planning Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $192.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

