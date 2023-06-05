Creative Planning Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

