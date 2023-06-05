Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

