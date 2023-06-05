Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 590,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

