Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $999.98 million, a P/E ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

