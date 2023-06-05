Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $54.85 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

