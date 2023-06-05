Creative Planning Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

