Creative Planning Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.