Creative Planning Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $18.63 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

